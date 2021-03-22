The Microsoft Edge web browser can save and sync your usernames and passwords across all your devices using your Microsoft account. But if you’re moving away from Edge, it’s best to first export and delete all your saved passwords.

While Microsoft Edge’s built-in password management is convenient, it’s only limited to the browser. We recommend that you use a dedicated password management tool that offers cross-device sync support and can work across multiple platforms and browsers.

Moving to a new password management service is not that difficult. All you have to do is export a CSV file from Microsoft Edge and import it into the password management tool. Services like Bitwaren make it quite easy to import your data.

Warning: CSV files store your usernames and passwords in plain text. Make sure to export your Microsoft Edge data on a secure and private computer, and immediately delete the file once you’ve imported it into a password manager.

Export Saved Passwords in Microsoft Edge

To get started, open the Microsoft Edge web browser on your Windows 10 PC or Mac and click the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

From here, choose the “Settings” option.

Now, from the “Profile” section, choose the “Passwords” option.

From the “Saved Passwords” section, click the three-dot menu icon and choose the “Export Passwords” option.

Click the “Export Passwords” option in the pop-up message to confirm.

If prompted, enter your computer’s login password.

Next, select the download destination on your computer for the CSV file, then click the “Save” button.

Microsoft Edge will now export and save the CSV file to the destination.

Delete Saved Passwords in Microsoft Edge

Now that you have exported all the passwords, it’s time to delete them from your Microsoft Edge account.

To do this, first, click the three-line menu icon from the right side of the Edge toolbar and choose the “Settings” option.

Now, from the sidebar, choose the “Privacy, Search, and Services” tab. Scroll down until you see the “Clear Browsing Data” section, then click the “Choose What to Clear” option.

From the “Time Range” drop-down, choose the “All Time” option and check the box next to the “Passwords” option. Finally, click the “Clear Now” button.

All the usernames and passwords that are stored in Microsoft Edge will be deleted instantly.

