Google Chrome’s built-in password manager is better than nothing, but it’s not the most secure. If you’re planning to move to a dedicated password manager, here’s how you can safely export and delete saved passwords from Chrome.

We recommend you use a dedicated password manager for saving and syncing all your usernames and passwords across your devices. Not only is it more secure, but it’s also convenient because you can generate strong passwords for all your accounts. Once it’s set up, all you have to do is remember the master password to the password manager of your choice.

All popular password managers like LastPass, 1Password, Dashlane, and Bitwarden let you import passwords from Chrome. All you have to do is import the CSV file generated from Chrome.

Export Saved Passwords from Chrome

First, let’s export all your saved passwords from Chrome. To get started, open the Chrome browser on your computer. Here, click your profile icon from the toolbar and select the Passwords button. Alternatively, you can enter the “chrome://settings/passwords” path into the URL bar and press the Enter or Return key.

Here, go to the “Saved Passwords” section and click the three-dot menu button from the right side.

Now, select the “Export Passwords” option.

From the pop-up, click the “Export Passwords” button.

Your computer might ask you to authenticate your identity using the password associated with your Windows 10 or Mac user account. Enter the password and click the “OK” button.

Choose the destination for the CSV file and click the “Save” button.

Once the file is downloaded, you’ll find it in your computer’s file system (Windows Explorer or Finder). You can now easily import the CSV file to a password manager like Bitwarden.

Warning: The CSV file that you download from Chrome will contain all your usernames and passwords in an unencrypted, plain text format. Make sure that you complete this export process on a trusted computer.

Delete Saved Passwords from Chrome

Now that you have exported your saved passwords, it’s time to delete them from Chrome. There’s a one-click method for deleting all passwords that are saved in Chrome and synced across all your devices using your Google account.

To do this, click the three-dot menu button from the Chrome toolbar and choose the “Settings” option.

From the “Privacy and Security” section, choose the “Clear Browsing Data” option.

Go to the “Advanced” tab, and from the “Time Range” drop-down, choose the “All Time” option.

Scroll down and check the “Passwords and Other Sign-In Data” option. Click the “Clear Data” button.

Instantly, all the passwords that are saved locally in Chrome and in your Google account will be deleted.

Want to learn more about password managers and why you should use one? We’ve got you covered.

