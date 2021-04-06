If you have tons of Finder windows open on your Mac and want to close them all quickly without having to individually close each one, there’s a quick way to do it in Finder. Here’s how.

Let’s say you have too many windows open at once in Finder. Possibly, you selected a group of files and did a “Get Info” on them, and now, dozens of windows have popped up all at once. (It happens to the best of us.)

To get rid of all of them quickly, press Option+Command+W on your keyboard. Alternately, you can hold down the Option key and select “File” > “Close All” in the menu bar at the top of the screen.

After that, all open Finder windows will disappear, lickety-split.

If you’re ever overrun with Finder windows again, fend them off with a quick Option+Command+W and you’ll be back to work in no time. Good luck!

