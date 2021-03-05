Kindle makes for a great e-book reader when compared to traditional tablets. But when you’re trying to read at night, the sharp white background light can be a problem for your eyes. Relieve your eyes using dark mode on Kindle.

The Kindle e-reader used to have an accessibility setting called Inverted Mode that inverted the background and text color. Now, Amazon provides a quick toggle for the feature that instantly lets you switch between light mode and dark mode. This will take care of the blinding white light that the E-ink screen emits during screen refreshes.

At the time of writing, dark mode is supported on the Kindle Paperwhite 4 (2018), Oasis 2 (2017), and higher. If you don’t see the feature yet, make sure that you are connected to Wi-Fi and that your Kindle is updated to version 5.12.4 or higher. If you don’t see the update, try manually updating your Kindle.

RELATED: How to Manually Update Your Kindle

Enabling dark mode on Kindle is quite easy. You will find the dark mode toggle in the Settings menu.

If you’re on the Kindle home screen, tap the “Settings” button from the top toolbar.

If you’re reading a book, first, tap in the top half of the screen to reveal the toolbar.

Then, select the “Settings” button.

Here, choose the “Dark Mode” option.

Instantly, Kindle will invert the screen’s monochrome colors. Instead of a white background and black text, you will now see a black background with white text.

This change will be reflected across the entire Kindle interface, including all menus.

You can now read your book in the dark without hurting your eyes.

If you want to switch back to the light mode, just go back to the “Settings” menu and tap the “Dark Mode” button once again.

Love highlighting your favorite quotes on Kindle? Here’s how you can back up all your highlights and make sure they are stored safely.

RELATED: How To Backup Your Kindle Highlights and Notes