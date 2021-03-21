Hulu Watch Party is a feature that allows you and your friends to stream shows or movies simultaneously, even if you’re hundreds of miles apart. Here’s a quick guide on how to start your own Hulu Watch Party.

Watch Party is enabled for all Hulu subscribers, regardless of whether your plan is ad-supported or ad-free. Though, if even one user’s account is ad-supported, everyone will need to deal with a few silent pause breaks throughout the party’s duration for commercials, offering the perfect opportunity to grab a refill or use the facilities.

A total of 8 people over the age of 18 with individual accounts (or individual profiles from a shared account) can stream together.

At the time of writing, Watch Party is compatible on Windows 10 and Mac devices with supported browsers, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, and Safari. Unfortunately, if you prefer to watch on your TV, iPhone, iPad, or Android device, you’ll have to keep your conversations in another app’s group chat.

While not all content on Hulu supports the feature, there are thousands that do. In order to find out whether the show or movie you want to watch supports Watch Party, head on over to its Details page on Hulu’s website.

If it’s supported, you’ll see an icon with three figures and a play symbol to the right of the Play button. Click this, followed by “Start the Party” in the subsequent prompt, to begin your Watch Party.

For TV shows, you can also start a party by clicking the three-dot menu button to the right of each episode’s thumbnail.

Once the stream is open, click the chainlink symbol to copy the invitation link. Share that unique URL with whoever you want to join. When everyone is in and such accompaniments as popcorn and mood lighting are staged, click “Start Party” to begin the show.

On the right side of the stream, you’ll see the chat window. Type messages to your friends and loved ones as you see fit.

Keep in mind, if you need to pause your content for any reason, your fellow audience members’ streams will continue to play. When you resume playback, Hulu will notify you that you’re out of sync with a blue notification in the chat window. Click it to immediately catch back up.

As the credits grow closer to rolling, you’ll receive a prompt to start a new party to continue watching together. You’ll need to start over and grab a fresh link in order to do so.