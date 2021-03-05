Do you find yourself turning on the screen on your Windows 10 PC too often? It’s possible to stop the screen from turning off altogether. You can select different preferences for when your PC is running on battery power and when it’s plugged into a power source, too.

If you have a portable device like a laptop or tablet, you get to decide how the screen acts while on battery or plugged in. Desktops only have the plugged-in option. The screen timeout length can be anywhere from two minutes to five hours.

First, click the Start Menu and select the gear icon to open the Settings. (You can also open the window by pressing Windows+i.)

Next, select “System” from the Settings window.

Select “Power & Sleep” from the sidebar.

If you’re using a desktop, you’ll see one drop-down for “When Plugged In” under both “Screen” and “Sleep.” If you’re using a laptop or tablet, you’ll see a second drop-down for “On Battery Power.”

For controlling when the screen turns off, select a drop-down under “Screen.”

Select “Never” from the menu to prevent Windows from turning off your display.

That’s it! For best results, we recommend only keeping the screen on while plugged in. You’ll go through the battery quickly if you do it on battery power. However, the choice is yours!

Note: If you have your PC set to automatically sleep, the display will also turn off when it goes to sleep. You can control when your PC goes to sleep from this screen, too.

You can also prevent an iPhone or Android device from turning off its display, too.

