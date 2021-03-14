Save yourself a phone call or email when you want to reschedule a meeting. With Google Calendar, you can propose a new time or date right from the event invitation using the built-in “Propose a New Time” feature.

Propose a New Time in Google Calendar Online

If your preferred method for using the Google Calendar website is on your Windows 10 PC, Mac, or Linux computer, it’s easy to use the feature to suggest a different time or date.

Open the event on your calendar. In the bottom-right corner, click the down arrow and select “Propose a New Time.”

A new page will open that shows the calendar event’s current date and time along with your agenda for that date and time. On the left, under “Your Proposal,” click the start or end date or time that you want to change. If you want to pick a new date, a small calendar will pop up. For the time, you have a scrollable list of times.

After you pick the proposed new time, you can add an optional message in the box. When you finish, click “Send Proposal.”

When the organizer views the event, they’ll see any message you’ve sent (along with the suggested change) and can click “Review Proposed Time” in the event window.

If they accept the change, they’ll simply click “Save” at the top of the event details screen with the new time and/or date. This will reschedule the event for all participants, and they can optionally send a message.

RELATED: How to Stop Spammers From Attacking Your Google Calendar

Propose a New Time in Google Calendar on Android, iPhone, or iPad

Using Google Calendar on your mobile device is a great way to keep up with your schedule on the go. The feature for proposing a new time is available in the Google Calendar smartphone and tablet app and works the same on Android, iPhone, and iPad.

Open the event in your Google Calendar app and tap the arrow found in the bottom-right corner. Tap “Propose a New Time.”

Use the date and time section at the bottom to pick your suggestion. You can optionally include a message, just like you can online. Tap the blue send icon that looks like an arrow when you finish.

When the organizer sees the event, they’ll also see any message you’ve sent with the suggested change and can tap “Review Proposed Time.”

If they want to accept your suggestion, they’ll tap the checkmark icon in blue and select “Save” on the next screen, which saves the event with the new date and/or time.

Many times, we’re forced to reschedule a meeting or event. Thankfully, Google Calendar makes suggesting a new date or time easy. And remember to include everything your participants need by attaching files to your Google Calendar events.

RELATED: How to Attach Files to Google Calendar Events