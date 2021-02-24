Once you’ve connected it to Wi-Fi, your Roku TV will automatically remember your Wi-Fi details and connect in the future. If you want to disconnect it from your wireless network, you can have it forget your Wi-Fi details.

This process is simple, but the option is a little buried. To find it, press the “Home” button on your Roku remote to go to the home screen. Navigate to “Settings” on the left side of the home screen and press the “OK” button to open the Roku TV’s settings.

On the Settings screen, navigate to System > Advanced System Settings > Network Connection Reset.

Select the “Reset connection” option and press the “OK” button on your remote. Your Roku will reboot and take a few moments to forget its Wi-Fi network details.

Now the Roku smart TV won’t be able to track what you watch.

If you ever want to reconnect to your Wi-Fi network in the future, you can reenter your Wi-Fi details on the Roku TV’s settings screen.

Of course, network-connected features won’t work when you’re disconnected from the network. For example, you won’t be able to use apps like YouTube or features like Apple AirPlay that are built into your TV. However, if you use a separate streaming box, that streaming box will work just fine as long as it’s connected to the internet.

RELATED: The Smart TV Crapware Era Has Already Begun