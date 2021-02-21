Decided to move away from LastPass? It’s time to say your final goodbyes by deleting your account. This makes sure that none of your passwords will be stored on LastPass’ servers. Here’s how to delete your LastPass account.

You can delete your LastPass account even if you have lost access to your master password (as long as you have access to the email address you used to sign up with LastPass). In this guide, we will focus on how to delete your LastPass account if you know the master password.

It just takes a couple of clicks to complete this process. Once the LastPass account is deleted, you will lose access to all the information stored in your account. All your usernames, passwords, autocomplete data, and personal identifiers will be deleted permanently.

Before you begin, make sure you export your LastPass data (you can then import it into other services like Bitwarden).

When you’re ready to delete your account, first, log in to your LastPass account, and then open LastPass’s Delete Your Account page.

Then, from the “Delete Your Account” section, click the “Delete” button.

LastPass will ask you if you remember your master password. Click the “Yes” button.

At this point, LastPass will load a large pop-up message. If you haven’t already, you can click the “Export Your Data Now” button to start LastPass data export in a new tab.

Next, enter your LastPass master password and your email address. Select a reason for deleting your account and then click the “Delete” button.

LastPass will ask you if you’re sure you want to delete your account. Here, click the “Yes” button.

After this, LastPass will ask you for a confirmation one last time if you’re really sure you want to delete your account. Click the “Yes” button.

And finally, you’ll be logged out of LastPass, and the website will tell you that your account has been deleted permanently. Once this is done, there is no way to get your passwords back. Click the “OK” button to go back to the LastPass home page.

Wondering where you should go from here? Here’s how other popular password managers like 1Password, Dashlane, and KeePass compare to LastPass.

