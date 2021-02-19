For years, the classic series The Muppet Show had limited availability for home viewing, thanks to a tangle of licensing issues. The five-season series that brought the iconic Muppets into the mainstream is now finally fully available to watch at home.

From 1976 to 1981, The Muppet Show was a showcase for the brilliance of Jim Henson and his team of puppeteers, the creative forces behind iconic characters including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and many more. Although the Muppets had appeared in commercials, TV specials, and talk shows before, this was their first ongoing star vehicle.

The Muppet Show is presented as a variety series, with a mix of sketches, musical numbers, and backstage shenanigans, combining the Muppet characters with live-action guests. The guests for the series include a who’s-who of celebrities of the time period, from Steve Martin and John Cleese to Elton John and Diana Ross. Here’s how you can stream The Muppet Show.

Disney+

Disney acquired the Muppets franchise in 2004, and there’s been plenty of Muppet content on Disney+ since the service launched in 2019. But The Muppet Show is the main draw for many hardcore Muppet fans, and it was unclear at first whether Disney+ would include it.

On February 18, 2021, all five seasons of The Muppet Show debuted on Disney+ ($6.99 per month or $69.99 per year). This is the first time that the show has been released in its entirety in any home video format.

If you get a taste of the Muppets from watching The Muppet Show and are looking for more, Disney+ has lots of other Muppetry available. Additional streaming includes the movies The Muppet Movie, The Great Muppet Caper, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Muppet Treasure Island, The Muppets, and Muppets Most Wanted.

Disney+ also has some of the later Muppets TV series, including 2015’s The Muppets, the animated Muppet Babies, and the Disney+ original series Muppets Now.

Thanks to Disney+, The Muppet Show now has a chance to bring Jim Henson’s creative vision to a whole new generation of viewers.