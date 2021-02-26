Smartphone apps and games are a big part of our lives, so it’s natural to want to spread the news when you find one that you particularly enjoy. Android makes it easy to share apps with other Android users.

We can do a lot better than simply telling someone the name of an app and making them search for it. There are a couple of different methods you can use to easily send an app or game directly to other Android users.

Send with “Nearby Share”

“Nearby Share” is an Android feature similar to AirDrop on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You don’t need to exchange contact info or be on the same network as someone to send them something. They just need to be physically nearby.

The Google Play Store has Nearby Share functionality built in for sending apps and games to people. This method is nice because it sends the actual file through the app store, which means that the recipient can quickly install it without manually downloading it first.

First, open the Play Store app on your Android phone or tablet. Tap the hamburger menu in the top-left to open the overflow menu.

Next, select “My Apps & Games” from the menu.

You’ll be brought to the “Updates” tab on the My Apps & Games page. Switch to the “Share” tab.

Tap the “Send” button to begin the process with Nearby Share.

You may be asked to give the Google Play Store access to your location. Tap “Continue.”

Then, select one of the permission choices to proceed.

Next, you’ll see a list of all the apps and games installed on your device. Select any that you wish to share, then tap the send icon in the top-right corner.

Now, the person who is receiving will need to open the Play Store as well and head to the “Share” tab. However, they will select “Recieve.”

Once you see their device show up, select it.

A pairing code will appear on your device and theirs. Let them know what the code is and that they can tap “Receive” if it matches.

The app(s) will be sent, and they can tap the “Install” button to get it. Since you sent the actual app file, it will install quickly.

That’s it! You both can now disconnect.

Share a Direct Link from the Google Play Store

This second method is more low-tech, but it works if the recipient isn’t physically nearby.

Again, we start from the Google Play Store. Find the app or game that you want to share and tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

Next, select “Share” from the menu.

Android’s native share menu will open. You can either “Copy” the link and paste it in any messaging or social media app you want, or select an app to directly share it with.

That’s all there is to it. Whoever you send it to can click the link and be brought directly to the app page in the Play Store.

