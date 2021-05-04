Microsoft OneDrive is a popular cloud storage service that boasts deep integration with Windows 10. If you’re a OneDrive user, you probably want to keep tabs on how much storage you’re using. We’ll show you how to check.

Like the cloud storage offerings from Google and Dropbox, OneDrive includes free storage (5GB) and paid plans for additional storage. Regardless of which tier you’re on, it’s important to make sure that you don’t run out of storage.

RELATED: How to Share Files and Folders from OneDrive in Windows 10

What Counts Toward OneDrive Storage?

Unlike Google’s cloud storage, OneDrive doesn’t count email toward your storage. Microsoft Outlook includes its own free 15GB of storage. You can upgrade your Outlook storage independently from OneDrive.

The services that do count toward your OneDrive storage include Microsoft 365 apps. Synced files and notebooks from Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote are stored in OneDrive. Of course, anything that you manually upload (including photos and videos) counts as well.

For Windows users, OneDrive is built in and acts as an extra disk on your hard drive. Anything uploaded to the OneDrive folder also counts toward your storage.

RELATED: How to Disable OneDrive and Remove It From File Explorer on Windows 10

How to Check OneDrive Storage

The easiest way to check your OneDrive storage is to go to onedrive.live.com/managestorage in a web browser. There, you’ll see a breakdown of how much storage you’re using. Select “What’s Taking Up Space” to see the largest files you have stored.

On this same screen, you can click “Upgrade” to buy more storage and “Redeem OneDrive Code” if you have one to enter.

That’s all there is to it. We appreciate that Microsoft makes it easy to find the files that are taking up the most space. This makes it easy to clear out some room. Keep an eye on this page to make sure that you don’t go over your limit.

RELATED: How to Check How Much Google Account Storage You Have Left