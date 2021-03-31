If you have a new Mac, you might be wondering where your “Music” folder is, since Apple doesn’t put it in your Finder’s Favorites sidebar by default anymore. But fear not: It’s still there. Here’s how to find it, and how to add it to your Favorites sidebar again.

First, click the Finder icon in your Dock. That makes Finder the active app in the foreground.

Select “Go” in the menu bar at the top of the screen, and in the menu that appears, select “Home.” (Or press Shift+Command+H on your keyboard.)

Your “Home” folder will open in Finder, and you’ll see the “Music” folder listed with your other special folders. If you need to open the “Music” folder now, double-click its icon.

If you’d like to add your “Music” folder to your Finder sidebar, there are two ways to do it. One of the easiest ways is to click and drag the icon into the “Favorites” section of your sidebar.

After you release your mouse or trackpad button, the “Music” folder will appear in the sidebar. (If you’d like, you can rearrange the order of your Favorites by dragging the items up and down in the list.)

Alternately, you can add the “Music” folder to the sidebar using Finder Preferences. First, open Finder Preferences by selecting “Finder” > “Preferences” from the menu bar (or by pressing Command+, (comma) on your keyboard). In Finder Preferences, select “Sidebar,” then place a checkmark beside “Music” in the list.

After that, close Finder Preferences. From now on, whenever you need to quickly access your Music folder, just open a Finder window and click the shortcut in your sidebar. Nice and easy!

