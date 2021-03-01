Website notifications can range from useful to downright spammy. If you have oversubscribed, don’t worry, you can easily stop website notifications for individual websites in Chrome for Android. Alternatively, you can block the notification pop-up in Google Chrome altogether.

When you visit a news website, you’ll often see a pop-up asking you to subscribe to their latest posts.

If you agree to this, you’ll get periodic notifications from the website via the Chrome app.

Fortunately, you can disable the notifications for a website and the notification subscription pop-ups from the Settings menu. You can do this on the Chrome desktop app as well.

RELATED: How to Stop Websites From Asking to Show Notifications

To get started, open the Chrome app on your Android smartphone or tablet and tap the three-dot icon in the top-right corner.

Choose the “Settings” option.

Scroll down and open the “Notifications” section.

Now, tap the checkmark next to the website for which you want to disable notifications. Repeat this process for all the websites you want to unsubscribe from.

If you want to disable the website notifications feature altogether, toggle off the “Show Notifications” option from the “Sites” section.

That’s it. You won’t find website notifications crowding up your notifications anymore!

Love opening lots of tabs in Chrome? Use the Tab Groups feature to keep your tabs organized.

RELATED: How to Use Tab Groups in Google Chrome for Android