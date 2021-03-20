If you fancy creating a one-time-only playlist of some of your favorite songs on Spotify, you can add them to your playing queue. If you don’t like your choices, however, you can clear your queue in seconds. Here’s how.

Clearing Your Queue on Windows 10 or Mac

Just as clearing your recently played list can remove any trace of your questionable music choices, clearing your queue on Spotify is a good way to ensure that any songs you’ve accidentally added to your queue to play later are removed.

These steps will work for you whether you use the Spotify desktop client or web player on a Windows 10 PC or Mac. You’ll need to open the Spotify client or website and sign in to begin.

Once you’ve signed in, click the queue icon in the bottom-right corner. This symbol has three horizontal lines, with a small play icon in the top-left corner.

Clicking this icon will take you to your Spotify queue. You’ll see a list of your currently playing songs as well as the next songs that Spotify will play.

Removing Individual Songs

If you’re playing a playlist, you won’t be able to clear your queue entirely without stopping the playlist or playing another playlist. You can, however, remove individual songs from your queue.

This is also possible if you’ve added songs to your queue manually. To remove a song from your queue on your PC or Mac, hover over a song in your queue and select the three-dot menu icon.

From the menu, select the “Remove From Queue” option.

This will remove the song from your queue. If you’re removing a playlist song, this will only skip it—the song will remain in your playlist to play in the future.

Clearing All Songs

If you’ve added songs to your Spotify queue manually, you can clear all of these at once. To do this, click the “Clear” button (for the desktop client) or “Clear Queue” button (for the web player) at the top of your “Next In Queue” list.

If you’re using the web player, Spotify will ask you to confirm that you want to clear your queue. Select “Yes” to confirm.

Clearing Your Queue on Android, iPhone, and iPad

If you’re using the Spotify mobile app on Android, iPhone, or iPad, you can clear your playing queue in a similar way using your app’s queue list.

To do this, open the Spotify app on your smartphone or tablet and sign in. If you’re playing music on your mobile device or on another linked device, you’ll be able to see the playing options bar at the bottom. Tap this to view it fully.

In the Playing menu, tap the queue icon in the bottom-right corner.

Just like the Spotify desktop and web client, the queue list will show the current and upcoming songs for your linked devices. From here, you can remove individual songs from your queue or clear any manually added songs.

Removing Individual Songs

You’ll need to select any songs you wish to remove from your queue, whether they’re playlist songs or songs you’ve added manually. To do this, tap the round icon next to the song (or songs) you’re looking to remove.

With the song (or songs) selected, tap the “Remove” button at the bottom of the menu.

This will remove the song (or songs) from your queue. For playlist songs, any songs you remove will remain in your playlist, but Spotify will skip over them during this session.

Clearing All Songs

If you’ve added songs to your queue manually, you’ll see them listed in the “Next In Queue” section at the top of your queue list. Next to the category title is the “Clear Queue” button.

Tap this button to clear all of the manually added songs listed here. This will not remove any songs from a playlist you’re currently playing.

Once that’s cleared, you’ll need to add other songs or select a new playlist to play. If there are no other songs in your queue, Spotify will stop playing.