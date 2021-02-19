Starting in version 88, Microsoft Edge automatically enables its Sleeping Tabs feature for all users. Wondering why some of your tabs are faded in the Edge toolbar? Here’s how the Sleeping Tabs feature works (and how to turn it off).

Why Does the Sleeping Tabs Feature Fade Some Tabs?

Sleeping Tabs is Microsoft Edge’s own spin on popular tab suspender extensions. These extensions (starting with the now infamous The Great Suspender extension) would suspend or close tabs after a set period of inactivity.

Say you haven’t touched a resource-intensive tab (like a Google Sheets spreadsheet) for a couple of hours. Chances are you aren’t going to be needing it instantly anytime soon. The extension would basically close the tab (stop all resources dedicated to it) and create a placeholder so that when you came back, you could reload the webpage.

This little trick can help you save quite a lot of RAM and boost the performance in Windows and Mac machines with less than 8GB RAM.

Microsoft Edge does this in a different (and arguably better) way. Instead of suspending the tab altogether, Edge merely pauses it at its current state (still taking up some of the resources).

So when you click on a faded tab, the website will be in the exact same state as when you left it. You won’t even notice that the tab was technically in a sleep state and wasn’t taking up too many resources.

According to Microsoft, “Using sleeping tabs on Microsoft Edge typically reduces memory usage by 32% on average. It also increases your battery life as a sleeping tab uses 37% less CPU on average than a non-sleeping tab.”

By default, Edge will put a tab to sleep after two hours of inactivity, but you can customize the time as you please (between 5 minutes and 12 hours).

Disable Sleeping Tabs Feature in Microsoft Edge

As we mentioned above, the Sleeping Tabs feature in Microsoft Edge is non-destructive. You can continue using Edge like you normally would, and you won’t even notice that it’s enabled. Because Edge doesn’t suspend tabs, you won’t have to wait for the page to reload or worry about data loss.

Still, if you don’t like this feature, you can turn it off in just a couple of clicks. To get started, open the Microsoft Edge browser on your Windows 10 PC or Mac and click the three-dot menu icon found in the top-right corner of the toolbar.

From here, choose the “Settings” option.

Now, from the sidebar, select the “System” tab. Then toggle off “Save Resources with Sleeping Tabs.”

The Sleeping Tabs feature is now disabled, and you won’t see faded tabs anymore.

