If you’re leaving your Apple Watch aside for a couple of days, it’s best to first turn it off. With the wearable off, it won’t drain its entire battery while in standby mode. Here’s how to easily turn off your Apple Watch.

Turn off Your Apple Watch

Just like the iPhone, the Apple Watch can be turned off using the Side button. First, raise your wrist to wake the Apple Watch. Next, press and hold the Side button (the one below the Digital Crown).

Here, you will see the “Power Off” and “Emergency SOS” sliders. Swipe your finger left to right on top of the power icon to shut off your Apple Watch.

Turn on Your Apple Watch

The process of turning your Apple Watch back on is quite simple. First, make sure that the Apple Watch has enough battery to turn on. Place it on the charger for at least ten minutes to quickly add juice to the battery.

Next, press and hold the Side button until you see the Apple logo appear on-screen.

That’s it. You have now turned on your Apple Watch.

If your Apple Watch is frozen or unresponsive, you might not be able to access the Power Off menu. Here’s how to force restart your Apple Watch.

