If you frequently need directions to go to a certain address from your current location—say, from work or the grocery store to your home—it’s easy to make a quick shortcut that can always give you directions to a pre-set location in Apple Maps. Here’s how.

But First, Know That Siri Can Already Take You “Home”

In some cases, you might not even need to make this shortcut. If you have “Significant Locations” turned on in Location Services, your iPhone will automatically learn your home’s location by analyzing your travel history. If you’re in the car, you can quickly ask Siri something like “Take me home,” and you’ll get turn-by-turn directions to your home.

But if you don’t have a “home” defined or would like to frequently get directions to another custom destination no matter where you are, you can set up the shortcut below.

RELATED: How to Find Your Location History on iPhone or iPad

How to Make a “Go Home” Directions Shortcut

To perform this magic trick, we’ll need to use the Shortcuts app, which comes built in to your iPhone by default. If you can’t find Shortcuts, navigate to the home screen and swipe downward with one finger toward the middle of the screen. Type “shortcuts” in the search bar, then tap the “Shortcuts” app icon that appears.

In the Shortcuts app, tap “My Shortcuts” at the bottom of the screen, then tap the plus (+) button to add a new shortcut.

When you see the New Shortcut page, tap the ellipsis button (three dots) beside the name. On the screen that pops up, set the shortcut name to whatever you’d like. For our example, we used “Go Home.” When you’ve set the name, tap “Done.”

Now you’re back on the main shortcut screen. Tap “Add Action.”

In the panel that appears, search for “Maps,” then tap “Show Directions.”

After that, the “Show Directions” action will be added to your shortcut. Next, tap “Destination” in the action bubble to set the destination address.

Tip: By editing this action, you can also change the directions from “Driving” to another mode of transportation like “Walking” or “Bus.” Also, you can tap “Maps” to change the navigation app to another one on your iPhone, such as Google Maps.

After tapping “Destination,” you’ll see a new pop-up panel where you can set the destination address. Enter your home address (or wherever you’d like to go), then tap it in the search results list.

And that’s all you need to do to set up the shortcut. Very short and simple. If you’d like to add an icon to your home screen that will launch the shortcut, tap the ellipsis button beside the “Go Home” name.

In the panel that appears, tap “Add to Home Screen.”

Configure the icon if necessary, then tap “Add.” Next, return to your home screen and find the “Go Home” shortcut icon. Tap it.

The shortcut will run, and you’ll see directions from your current location to the address you set in the shortcut.

Very handy. You can also launch the shortcut using your voice: Just trigger Siri, and say “Go Home.” Use the shortcut as much as you want wherever you go, and it will always guide you home. Safe travels!

RELATED: How to Set Up and Use Siri on an iPhone