Moving to a new Android device can feel stressful. Your old device is full of apps and games that you’ll want to bring over. We’ll show you how to restore anything that gets missed in the process using the running list of previously installed apps in the Google Play Store.

During the setup of your new phone, you’ll be asked about installing apps and games from your old device (synced from your Google account). This usually works pretty well if you’re switching to a new device from the same manufacturer as your old one. However, it isn’t perfect.

Thankfully, the Google Play Store keeps a record of everything that you’ve ever installed. You can easily see a list of apps and games associated with your Google account, including your past purchases, which can also be restored. We’ll show you how to do it.

First, open the Google Play Store on your Android phone or tablet. It will be on your home screen or in the app drawer.

Next, tap your profile icon on the right side of the search bar.

Select “My Apps & Games” from the menu.

You’ll be brought to the “Updates” tab on the My Apps & Games page. Switch to the “Library” tab.

The “Library” tab shows all of the apps and games that you’ve downloaded from the Play Store that aren’t currently on your device. You can sort the list by “Recent” or “Alphabetical.”

It’s pretty interesting to scroll through this list, especially if you’ve been an Android user for a long time. To restore an app, simply tap the “Install” button next to it.

Apps and games that aren’t compatible with your device won’t have the “Install” button.

If there are apps or games that you don’t want to be associated with your account anymore, tap the “X” to remove them from your library.

That’s all there is to it. Your apps and games from Google Play will always be available in the Library tab.

