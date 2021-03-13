If you like to share your Spotify music tastes with your friends (or even throw a group listening party), you can make your account stand out by changing your profile picture. Here’s how.

Change Your Spotify Profile Picture on Windows 10 or Mac

If you’re trying to change your Spotify profile picture from a computer, you’ll need to use the desktop client for Windows or Mac. Unfortunately, it isn’t possible to customize your profile and change your picture using the Spotify web player at the time of writing.

To start, open the Spotify client on your desktop and sign in to your account. In the top-right corner, select your account name or account icon to view your profile.

In the Spotify desktop app, press your account name or profile icon in the top right corner.

You’ll now see the information that other users can see, such as your name, picture, and public playlists. To change your Spotify profile picture, however, select the “Change” option at the bottom of your existing (or placeholder) avatar.

To change your Spotify profile picture, press the "Change" option on your Spotify profile page.

In the pop-up window, navigate your PC or Mac’s files and find a suitable image to use as your profile picture. The image will need to meet Spotify’s terms of service, so avoid anything that might be offensive or breach copyright regulations.

Once you’ve found your image (and assuming it’s acceptable), select it to upload it.

An example of a photo being uploaded to Spotify using a pop-up Finder menu window.

Once it’s uploaded, the image in your profile will update automatically. It will also become visible as an icon next to your name in the top-right corner.

An example of an updated Spotify profile picture in the Spotify desktop client.

If you’re using the Spotify client on a Windows PC and you want to delete the image you’ve previously uploaded, select “Change” again in your profile, then click the “Remove” option.

Spotify users on Windows can remove an existing profile picture by pressing Change > Remove in the profile menu.

This will remove the photo, replacing it with the gray silhouette placeholder image.

If you’re using the Spotify client on a Mac, the desktop client doesn’t provide an option to remove a photo you’ve uploaded when you select the “Change” option. Selecting the “Change” button opens a new Finder window for you to choose a replacement, so repeat these steps to do so.

Change Your Spotify Profile Picture on Android, iPhone, or iPad

If you’re using the Spotify app on an Android, iPhone, or iPad, you can also replace your profile picture with an image you’ve saved to your smartphone or tablet.

To start, open the Spotify app on your device and sign in. Once you’re logged in, tap the settings gear icon in the top-right corner.

In the Spotify app, tap the settings cog icon in the top right.

In the “Settings” menu, tap the “View Profile” option at the top.

In the Spotify app's "Settings" menu, tap the "View Profile" option.

This will take you to your public profile, where your existing image (or placeholder icon) is visible. Tap “Edit Profile” to begin changing your profile picture.

Tap the "Edit Profile" option in the Spotify app's profile menu.

In the “Edit Profile” menu, tap the “Change Photo” option.

In the Spotify app's "Edit Profile" menu, tap the "Change Photo" option.

You’ll need to find a suitable image to upload on the app while making sure that it doesn’t breach Spotify’s guidelines on copyrighted or abusive imagery.

Once you’ve selected the image, you can move and position it with your finger to fill the visible circle area. When you’re ready, tap the “Use Photo” option at the bottom to save the image to your profile.

Reposition the photo using your finger, then tap "Use Photo" to select it for your public profile.

To save the image, tap the “Save” option in the top-right corner of the “Edit Profile” menu.

With a photo selected, tap "Save" to save it to your profile.

The image will become visible in your profile immediately. If you want to remove it, tap “Edit Profile” again in your profile.

Tap "Edit Profile" to change an existing Spotify photo.

In the “Edit Profile” menu, tap your photo or select the “Change Photo” option. From there, tap the “Remove Current Photo” option in the bottom menu.

Tap your photo (or the "Change Photo" option), then tap "Remove Current Photo" to remove it from your profile.

This will remove the photo, replacing it with the placeholder icon. Select “Save” to confirm the change.

After removing a Spotify profile picture, tap "Save" to save your choice.

Once it’s removed, you can then repeat these steps to upload an alternative or leave the placeholder icon in place.

