While there isn’t a device limit for Spotify subscribers, it’s a good practice to sign out of devices you’re no longer using. If you no longer have access to a device that you’re signed in to, you can sign out of all devices at once from your account settings page.

Note: It’s only possible to sign out of all devices on Spotify at once by using your web browser. You won’t be able to use the desktop client on Windows or Mac, or the mobile app on Android, iPhone, or iPad.

To start, open the Spotify website in your browser of choice. If you are already signed in, click Profile > Account from the Spotify front page to access the settings page for your account.

If you aren’t already signed in, select the “Log In” option in the top-right corner before proceeding.

Signing in via the front page will redirect you to the Spotify web player. To access the settings area from there, select your account name in the top-right corner, then select the “Account” option from the drop-down menu.

Both methods will bring you to your Spotify account’s settings area, where you can change certain settings, such as your email address or subscription plan.

To sign out of all devices, however, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click the “Sign Out Everywhere” button listed underneath the “Signout Everywhere” category.

As soon as you select this button, you’ll be signed out of your Spotify account in your web browser. Almost all other devices used for Spotify should sign out automatically at this point, too. You’ll also need to sign back in to any devices you wish to continue to use at this stage.

If you’re using certain standalone devices, however, you may find that you need to remove these manually. As the Spotify website suggests, this includes (but is not limited to) Sonos speakers and PlayStation devices, as these require you to link your account to another device or ID first.