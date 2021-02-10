Are you looking to cuddle up on the couch with your significant other for Valentine’s Day and have a few laughs? Here are 10 great romantic comedies you can enjoy together, whether you subscribe to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+.

Emma

Jane Austen’s classic novel has been adapted numerous times, but the sparkling and witty 1996 version starring Gwyneth Paltrow is a standout. Paltrow plays the meddling Emma Woodhouse, who’s convinced that she can create perfect romantic matches for everyone but herself. Of course, she doesn’t realize that her longtime friend and neighbor Mr. Knightley (Jeremy Northam) is deeply in love with her.

Emma is streaming on HBO Max ($14.99 per month).

The Five-Year Engagement

Jason Segel and Emily Blunt play a couple who start out as happy and engaged, only to have their relationship tested as various life circumstances keep delaying their planned wedding. The romance here is a romance of rediscovery, as these two people must reaffirm what drew them together in the first place while also enduring some hilarious, raunchy set pieces.

The Five-Year Engagement is streaming on HBO Max ($14.99 per month).

The Incredible Jessica James

Comedian Jessica Williams gets a great showcase in this indie rom-com about an aspiring playwright who reluctantly finds romance with a mopey app designer (Chris O’Dowd). Williams plays a character who is bursting with confidence and completely secure in her own self-worth, who needs to find a man to accept and embrace that.

The Incredible Jessica James is streaming on Netflix ($8.99+ per month).

Palm Springs

The familiar sci-fi concept of the time loop gets a romantic twist in this amusingly cynical comedy. Andy Samberg plays a slacker who’s stuck reliving the day of his friends’ wedding over and over again. When he accidentally traps the bride’s sister (Cristin Milioti) in the loop with him, the two of them fall for each other while trying to figure out how to escape the endlessly repeating day.

Palm Springs is streaming on Hulu ($5.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial).

Plus One

Two best friends (played by Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine) who are fed up with dating agree to be each other’s “plus ones” at a year’s worth of weddings. It’s easy to see that this platonic arrangement will inevitably turn romantic, but in the meantime, Plus One is a smart comedy about maturity, peer pressure, and the unique annoyances of destination weddings.

Plus One is streaming on Hulu ($5.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial) and for free on Hoopla via many local libraries.

Saving Face

Before directing Netflix hit The Half of It, filmmaker Alice Wu debuted with this pioneering romantic comedy about an Asian-American lesbian couple, played by Michelle Krusiec and Vivian Chen. It’s a sweet story about familial expectations, coming out, and romance that blossoms under unlikely circumstances.

Saving Face is streaming on Amazon Prime Video ($119 per year after a 30-day free trial) and for free with ads on Pluto TV, the Roku Channel, and Tubi.

Straight Up

The fluidity of sexuality is cleverly deconstructed in this sharply written comedy about a gay man (writer-director James Sweeney) who wonders whether he might actually be straight. Todd and Rory (Katie Findlay) seem to be a perfect match, with similar cynical, sardonic perspectives on life, and they won’t let a little thing like Todd’s sexuality get in the way of their happiness.

Straight Up is streaming on Netflix ($8.99+ per month).

10 Things I Hate About You

A loose adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, this teen rom-com stars Julia Stiles and Larisa Oleynik as sisters with very different views on dating, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Heath Ledger as their very different suitors. Popular Bianca (Oleynik) and moody Kat (Stiles) ultimately find exactly the right romances, even if they don’t see them coming at first.

10 Things I Hate About You is streaming on Disney+ ($6.99 per month or $69.99 per year).

13 Going on 30

A 13-year-old girl wishes that she was an adult and wakes up in the body of Jennifer Garner. Suddenly 30, Jenna (Garner) discovers that she’s skipped 17 years of her life, and her dorky friend is now played by Mark Ruffalo. Jenna’s still a teen at heart, while her friend definitely isn’t, but the awkward intergenerational romance works as a sweet way for young Jenna to learn to appreciate what’s been in front of her all along.

13 Going on 30 is streaming on HBO Max ($14.99 per month) and for free on Hoopla via many local libraries.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Netflix launched a teen franchise with this charming rom-com based on the young adult novel by Jenny Han. Lana Condor stars as Lara Jean Covey, a shy high schooler whose life is upended when private letters that she wrote to boys she had crushes on are mysteriously sent to those boys. Lara Jean opens herself up and discovers that one of those boys may just be her perfect match.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is streaming on Netflix ($8.99+ per month).