The watch face is the window into the Apple Watch. It’s not only how you tell the time, but also how you interact with complications (widgets) and apps. Here’s how to get started with watch face customization on Apple Watch.

Add a Watch Face on Apple Watch

It all starts with a new watch face on the Apple Watch. If you’re bored with the pre-installed watch faces on the Apple Watch, you’ll be happy to learn that there are some really cool watch faces just a couple of taps away.

You can have something playful like the Mickey Mouse watch face, something super utilitarian like the Infograph watch face (with eight complications), or something that’s unique to you using the Memoji watch face.

To add a new watch face, first, tap and hold the current watch face on your Apple Watch. From the watch face editing screen, swipe left to go to the end of the row. Here, tap the “+” button.

You will now see a vertically scrolling list of all available watch faces. Scroll through the list and tap a watch face to add it to your collection.

You can go back and add more watch faces as well.

Change Watch Faces on Apple Watch

Once you start adding new watch faces, you might want a faster method of switching between them. It’s actually quite easy. Just swipe in from the left or right edge of the Apple Watch’s screen all the way to the other edge of the screen.

And that’s it, a super quick way to switch between watch faces.

Customize the Look of Watch Faces on Apple Watch

There are a couple of watch faces that completely transform themselves once you start customizing them. The Typograph watch face is a prime example. You can change the background colors, hour markers, and symbols.

To customize the look of a watch face, tap and hold the watch face, then tap the “Edit” button.

Here, go through the “Dial,” “Style,” and other sections to change the look of the watch face. Scroll using the Digital Crown to try out different options.

Once you’re happy, press the Digital Crown to save your custom style.

Add Complications to Watch Faces on Apple Watch

What sets the Apple Watch apart from other smartwatches is its huge collection of supported apps and complications. Each app can supply multiple complications (in different styles) to your watch face.

If you choose a watch face like Infograph, you can have up to eight complications that can show you update-to-date data or act as shortcuts for actions, apps, or shortcut automations.

To add complications to a watch face, simply press and hold the watch face that you want to customize, then tap the “Edit” button.

Now, swipe left until you end up in the “Complications” section. Each complication will now be highlighted. Simply tap a complication to change it.

You can now see a list of all available complications. Select a complication that you want to add to the watch face.

The complication can be previewed in real-time. Repeat this process for all complications on the watch face. Once you’re done, press the Digital Crown to save your complications.

Reorder Watch Faces on Apple Watch

Once you’re done trying out all the awesome watch faces on the Apple Watch, you might end up with three or four watch faces that you want to use regularly. Thankfully, you can switch between frequently used watch faces with just a swipe or two.

To reorder the watch faces, press and hold the watch face.

From the editing view, tap and hold a watch face that you want to reorder.

The watch face will now be selected, and you’ll see a horizontal list of all the watch faces (and their places in the list). Then, simply swipe left or right to move the watch face.

Let go of your finger to save the position. You can repeat this process to move other watch faces.

Delete a Watch Face on Apple Watch

Once you have narrowed down the watch faces that you want to use, you’ll want to get rid of all the ones that you don’t like.

Deleting a watch face is quite easy. Navigate to the watch face that you want to delete, then tap and hold the watch face until you enter editing mode. From the watch face, swipe up. Here, tap the “Remove” button.

You can repeat the process to delete more watch faces.

Now that you have customized the watch faces, it’s time to step beyond. Here are the 20 Apple Watch tips and tricks that you should know about.

