Some people love to keep dozens of tabs open at a time, but those hog up precious system memory. Tell them to close a few and you’ll get a nasty look. If that sounds like you, Microsoft Edge’s “Sleeping Tabs” lets you save RAM and your tabs.

Instead of actually closing tabs, the built-in feature puts them to “sleep” by suspending them after they’ve been inactive for a while. Suspending a tab reduces how much memory and CPU it can use in the background. When you open the tab, it wakes up again.

Sleeping Tabs is available starting with version 88 of Microsoft Edge for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

First, open the Edge web browser, click the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner, then select “Settings.”

Next, go to “System” from the sidebar menu.

All you have to do here is toggle the switch on to “Save Resources With Sleeping Tabs.”

Once you toggle the switch on, a couple more options become available. First, you can decide how long it should take before a tab is put to sleep. Click the drop-down menu and pick a time length. You can choose anywhere between 5 minutes of inactivity and 12 hours of inactivity.

Lastly, if there are websites that you don’t want to ever be put to sleep, you can exclude them. Tap the “Add” button.

Type in the URL of the website and click “Add.” Do this for all the sites you want to whitelist.

That’s all there is to it. This shouldn’t get in the way of your browsing, but hopefully, you’ll notice improved performance.