By default, your iPhone keeps track of everywhere you go if you have Location Services turned on. Apple says this history is end-to-end encrypted, but you may not want it created in the first place. Location history is easy to turn off, but it’s buried under layers of menus. Here’s how.

First, open Settings on your iPhone.

In Settings, tap “Privacy.”

In “Privacy,” select “Location Services.”

In “Location Services,” scroll down and tap “System Services.”

In System Services, scroll down and tap “Significant Locations.”

In “Significant Locations,” tap the switch beside “Significant Locations” to turn it off.

Note: On an iPhone, “Significant Locations” are places you frequently visit, such as your home or workplace. Your iPhone learns where those places are by keeping track of your movements and making inferences about your daily habits. One benefit of this is that you can ask Siri, “Take me home,” or allow Reminders to remind you of something when you get to a Significant Location.

When you tap the switch, you’ll see a scary-looking warning about disabling Significant Locations. But don’t worry—all of the apps mentioned work without it. Tap “Turn Off.”

Meanwhile, while you’re on the “Significant Locations” screen, you can scroll down and review your location history data. To clear it, tap “Clear History.”

Now you’re set. Just exit Settings and your iPhone will no longer keep tabs on your every move. Suddenly it feels a lot more like the 1990s!

(Of course, your cellular carrier can still track your location.)

RELATED: How to Find Your Location History on iPhone or iPad