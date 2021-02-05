microsoft edge logo

If you’re like most, you surf the internet across multiple devices, including a smartphone and a computer. The key to making those work together is allowing tabs to sync between devices. Thankfully, Microsoft Edge syncs tabs and history, but only after you set it up.

If you’re unfamiliar with tab syncing, the concept is pretty simple. Let’s say that you use Microsoft Edge on your PC and your smartphone. With tab sync enabled, you can view the tabs open on your phone from the PC.

Enable Tab Sync in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft doesn’t enable the tab syncing feature by default, so we’ll have to turn it on. We’ll start on the desktop version of Edge, which is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

First, open the Edge web browser, click the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner, then select “Settings.”

open the menu and click settings

Under “Your Profile” on the Settings page, click “Sync.”

go to Sync

Toggle the switch on for “Open Tabs.” Additionally, you can enable “History,” which will further improve the interoperability between devices.

toggle on open tabs and history

That’s all we have to do on the desktop.

Now, open Microsoft Edge on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Tap the three-dot menu icon at the bottom of the screen.

tap the menu icon

Select “Settings” from the menu.

select settings

Scroll down to the “Accounts” section of the Settings and tap your account.

select your account

Select “Sync” under the “Sync Settings” heading.

tap Sync

Toggle on “Sync” at the top, then make sure that “Open Tabs” is enabled under “Data Items.” Here’s where you can also enable “History” again.

toggle on open tabs and history

Microsoft Edge will now sync open tabs between any of the devices that have these settings enabled. Make sure to enable it on every device you own.

Use Tab Sync in Microsoft Edge

With tab syncing enabled, we can now access open tabs from any Microsoft Edge browser. It works slightly differently on desktop and mobile, so we’ll show you both.

On the desktop version of Edge, click the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner, then select “History” from the menu.

open the menu and click history

The history menu will open. There will now be a tab titled “Tabs From Other Devices.” Your devices will be listed here. Expand each device’s listing to see the list of open tabs.

tab from other devices

Note: You may not see all the tabs right away. It will take a little while for everything to sync after you first enable the feature.

To access tabs from other devices on iPhone, iPad, or Android, tap the tabs button in the bottom bar.

tap the tabs button

Navigate to the “Recent Tabs From Other Devices” tab. The other devices will be listed here, and you can expand them to see the open tabs.

tabs from other devices

It’s as simple as that! You can easily pick up where you left off on any device. If you switch between devices often, this feature can be a real time saver.

