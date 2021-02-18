For 11 seasons, ABC sitcom Modern Family was one of the most popular shows on TV. Since it ended, it’s remained a family-friendly favorite for comfort viewing. Here’s how you can stream Modern Family even after you’ve cut the cord.

Hulu

Subscribers to Hulu ($5.99+ per month after a 30-day free trial) can watch all 250 episodes of Modern Family. Take in the antics of the various extended branches of the Pritchett/Dunphy clan, from family patriarch Jay (Ed O’Neill) to his younger kids and grandkids, some of whom grow from babies to adolescence over the course of the series.

Peacock

Paid subscribers to Peacock ($4.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial) can also catch all 250 episodes of Modern Family. Non-subscribers can watch a rotating selection of 12 episodes at any given time on the service’s free, ad-supported tier. See how many malapropisms and misappropriations of slang you can catch from bumbling dad Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell).

RELATED: What is NBC's Peacock Streaming Service, and What Shows Does It Offer?

Amazon

Every season and episode of Modern Family is available for digital purchase ($1.99+ per episode, $24.99+ per season) from Amazon. Watch for the show’s pioneering depiction of gay couple Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), including their adoption of two kids and their marriage during the show’s fifth season.

iTunes

You can digitally purchase the complete series of Modern Family ($64.99) from iTunes. Binge it from beginning to end to experience an entire generation’s worth of uncomfortable get-togethers, heartwarming moments, silly misunderstandings, and family milestones.

Google Play

All 250 episodes of Modern Family are available for digital purchase ($1.99+ per episode, $24.99+ per season) from the Google Play Store. Watch as all three Dunphy kids (Sarah Hyland’s Haley, Ariel Winter’s Alex, and Nolan Gould’s Luke) grow from awkward adolescents into confident (if occasionally still awkward) adults.

RELATED: What Is the Google Play Store?

Vudu

You can digitally purchase every season and episode of Modern Family from Vudu ($1.99+ per episode, $24.99+ per season). Check out the Emmy-winning performances from multiple cast members, including Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, and Eric Stonestreet.

Other Digital Services

Immerse yourself in the familial dynamics of Modern Family (thanks to the show’s intimate mockumentary approach) with a digital purchase from FandangoNow ($1.99+ per episode, $24.99+ per season), Microsoft ($1.99+ per episode, $24.99+ per season), or Redbox ($1.99+ per episode, $24.99+ per season).