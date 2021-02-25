Bluetooth accessories often have long and complex default names that are hard to keep track of. On your Mac, thankfully, you have the option to rename a Bluetooth device to whatever you want—even an emoji. Here’s how.

First, click the Apple logo found in the top-left corner of your Mac’s screen.

Select “System Preferences” from the dropdown menu.

Head into the “Bluetooth” settings.

You can only edit the names of Bluetooth accessories that are connected to your Mac at the moment.

Once the wireless device is connected, right-click its existing title from the list of paired accessories and select the “Rename” option.

In the pop-up’s text field, enter the new name for your Bluetooth device. It can be as long as 64 characters and as brief as an emoji. You can press the Command+Control+Space keyboard shortcut to bring up the emoji picker.

Click the “Rename” button to save the new name. This update won’t be immediately reflected on the quick settings available in the menu bar. For that, you’ll have to reboot your Mac.

You can perform this process to update any Bluetooth-enabled device’s name on your Mac, including wireless keyboards, mice, headphones, and more.

Note: Your device’s new name will remain restricted to your Mac. It will show up in its default label when you use it with a different computer or phone. In addition, Apple warns that if you pair your Bluetooth accessory with another Mac, it might reset to its original name.

There are several more Bluetooth preferences you can look into to improve your wireless device experience on a Mac. You can force macOS to use the high-definition aptX or AAC codes, access Bluetooth options from the menu bar, and more.