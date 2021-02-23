The macOS dock is a versatile tool that you can customize to your liking. It can also save you a trip to the Finder. Here’s how you can pin any folder or file and access it right from your Mac’s dock.

Open the Finder app and visit the location of the folder or the file that you’d like to add to your Mac’s dock.

To pin a folder that’s in your “Favorites” list on the left, you can simply right-click it and select “Add to Dock.”

For files and folders not found in Favorites, single-click the file or the folder, then select the “File” menu option found in the top-left corner of your screen.

Hold down the “Shift” key on your keyboard to reveal an “Add to Dock” option. Click that option and a shortcut for your file or folder will be created in the dock.

Alternatively, you can highlight the file or folder, then press the Ctrl+Cmd+Shift+T keyboard combination. You can also drag the file or the folder down to the right side of the dock.

If you have appended a folder to the dock, there are a couple more adjustments you can make to it.

By default, a folder appears as a stack of thumbnails of its files. To hide the content and switch to the standard folder icon, right-click the folder in the dock, and under “Display As,” choose “Folder.”

Similarly, when you click a folder from the dock, it opens up the list of files in a fan-like layout. To change that to a regular list or a grid, right-click the folder and select “Grid” or “List” from the “View Content As” menu.

You also have the option to pick how the folder’s files should be sorted in the dock. To do that, right-click the folder and tweak the “Sort By” preference.

For removing a file or a folder from the dock, right-click it and navigate to Options > Remove From Dock.

