Recently, Apple introduced new “nutrition labels” for privacy in the iPhone App Store. Using these labels, you can quickly learn how an app might track you or use your personal data. Here’s how to see the privacy policies for apps you already have on your device.

First, open the App Store on your iPhone. In the App Store, tap your profile image in the upper-right corner of the screen.

In your Profile, tap “Purchased,” then select “My Purchases.”

Next, you’ll see a list of every app you’ve purchased or downloaded to your iPhone. Scroll through the list and tap the icon of the one whose privacy policies you’d like to check.

After tapping the icon, you’ll be taken to the App Store page for that particular app. Scroll down the page until you see the “App Privacy” section. Here, you’ll see summaries of how the app tracks you or uses your data in sections like “Data Used to Track You” and “Data Linked to You.”

To see more details about the privacy labels and what they cover, tap “See Details” beside the “App Privacy” header.

On the App Privacy details page, you’ll get a detailed rundown about what information the app stores and how it’s used.

Once you’re done, tap “Back” twice and return to the list of purchased apps. To check another app, tap its icon and repeat the process above. If you don’t like what you see, you can always delete the app from your iPhone. Good luck!

Of course, you can also search for an app in the App Store to view its privacy policy. However, this tip will let you go through the apps you’ve downloaded quickly.

