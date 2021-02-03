Depending on how you use Google Chrome, you may have 20 tabs open at a time, or you can’t stand using more than 5. If you fall in the first group, Tab Groups can be useful, and they work on Android, too.

Tab Groups were added to Google Chrome on the desktop in May of 2020. The feature is available on Android phones and tablets as well, and it works similarly. You can group tabs together, almost like a folder, to keep them organized.

To use Tab Groups in Chrome for Android, you’ll need version 88 or newer. The feature is automatically enabled once you have it.

First, open the Chrome app on your Android smartphone or tablet, then tap the tabs icon in the top bar to view all of your open tabs.

You’ll see all of your tabs in a grid. To create a group, tap and hold on a tab and drag it on top of another tab. Release it when the bottom tab is highlighted.

The tabs will now be in a group titled “2 Tabs.” Simply tap it to open the group.

If you navigate to one of these tabs, you’ll see the other tabs from the group in a row across the bottom. This allows you to easily switch between the tabs in the group.

Tapping the up arrow will open the tab group preview again. The “+” button will add a new tab to the group.

You can remove a tab from a group and still keep it open in your main tabs. Open the group preview window, tap and hold the tab, and drag it to “Remove From Group.”

That’s it! This is a simple trick, but it can really help keep your tabs more organized. Rather than having to hunt through a full list of tabs, you can keep a few together and hop between them easily.