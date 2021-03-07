Have trouble remembering the birthdays of all your friends, family, and co-workers? Luckily, the Apple iPhone comes to the rescue with automated birthday reminders. All you have to do is add birthdays within the Contacts app and flip a switch in Settings. Here’s how to set it up.

First, for this to work, you must have notifications enabled for the Calendar app. To turn that on, visit Settings > Notifications > Calendar and set the switch beside “Allow Notifications” to “On.”

Also, you’ll need to have some birthdays defined in your Contacts app. To do that, open Contacts, then tap a contact from the list, select “Edit,” then tap “add birthday.”

With all that settled, here’s how to turn on automatic Calendar birthday reminders. First, open Settings and tap “Calendar.”

In “Calendar” settings, tap “Default Alert Times.”

In “Default Alert times,” select “Birthdays.”

On the “Birthdays” screen, you can pick a time when Calendar will alert you about upcoming birthdays. You can choose “On day of event,” “1 day before,” “2 days before,” or “1 week before.” For the first three of those choices, Calendar will notify you at 9 a.m. on the day you selected.

After that, exit Settings. When the proper alert time comes, Calendar will send you a notification about the birthday.

Depending on your notifications settings, you can potentially see this alert on your lock screen or Notification Center as well as via pop-ups on your screen (To tweak them, visit Settings > Notifications > Calendar.). Very handy!

