If you’ve ever seen a popular, modern movie a few years after it came out, then you’ve probably felt LTTP. Here’s what this initialism is and how to use it on social media.

Late to the Party

LTTP stands for “late to the party.” It’s taken from a widespread idiomatic expression that means being involved in or aware of something later than other people. LTTP can be typed in both the uppercase “LTTP” and the lowercase “lttp.”

This acronym can be used in two ways. First, it can mean that you’re late to a popular or significant cultural moment. For example, you’re LTTP if you haven’t watched any of the movies in a blockbuster franchise, or if you’ve missed the latest dance trend. Alternatively, it can mean actually being late to a conversation or event, so you need other people to explain what you missed.

It’s very similar to the internet acronym OOTL, which means “out of the loop.” These acronyms refer to being ignorant about something important, often current events or updates on friends’ lives.

A Brief History of LTTP

The actual idiomatic expression “late to the party” has been around for a very long time, but the acronym originated in internet forums and communities in the late ’90s and early 2000s. It was a way to bring up outdated subject matter or share enthusiasm about something that everyone had already stopped talking about.

Urban Dictionary lists the earliest definition of LTTP as being from 2006. It states that a common instance of LTTP is being “used on forums when starting a thread whose topic may not exactly be topical.” It was likely being used on online forums for quite a long time before this definition was posted on the site.

Also, you might be experiencing some confusion about another common meaning of the acronym “LTTP.” It can also stand for the video game The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, which was released in 1991 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Because it’s a wildly popular and beloved title, you will see it frequently referred to as LTTP on social media sites and gaming forums. Make sure to keep that in mind when you see this acronym in the wild.

Late Awareness

On social media, people normally say that they’re LTTP when they miss something that kicks off a huge cultural conversation. An example of this would be a trendy video game that nearly everyone has played. You would say that you’re LTTP if you started playing it months after everyone else has already finished it.

Another common way of using LTTP is to preface an old, stale joke format or share your enthusiasm about an old piece of media. For example, if you want to share how you recently saw a movie that was culturally significant a few years ago, you’d say, “LTTP: I finally saw Get Out, and it was amazing.” If you post something outdated, other users may respond to you by saying that you’re LTTP.

Missing Conversations

LTTP can also take a role in personal conversations. It’s normally used in scenarios where you’re actually late to an event or activity. It’s already fairly common for people to say, “Sorry I’m late to the party” when they arrive late to a gathering or event. These kinds of interactions can happen online as well.

For example, if you are part of a large group chat, you may open your phone when hundreds of messages have already been sent between other members. In this scenario, you can say, “Sorry I’m LTTP. What’s going on?” Similarly, you can say that you’re LTTP when you’re participating in an online gaming session with your friends and you arrive late.

How to Use LTTP

LTTP is generally used as an acronym on social media websites, particularly Twitter. You can also use it in texts and messages with other people. Since it’s an informal initialism, avoid using it in the workplace.

Here are a few ways that you can integrate LTTP into your next tweet or text:

“I’m LTTP, but I just got around to reading Little Women! What a great book.”

“Sorry guys, LTTP. I’ll read the thread.”

“I’m so LTTP. I’ve never seen any Avengers movies.”

If you want to learn more about internet slang terms, read up on AFK and OP.

