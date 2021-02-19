There are many ways to tell time on the Apple Watch. There’s the traditional time on the watch face, or you could have your Apple Watch tap out the time. But did you know that you can have the Apple Watch speak the time out loud?

The Mickey Mouse watch face on Apple Watch will read you the time if you tap and hold the watch face with two fingers. It will even do it in the voice of Mickey or Minnie Mouse!

There’s a way to get this feature for all watch faces using the Settings app.

From your Apple Watch, press the Digital Crown to open the apps screen (You can switch to the list view in the apps screen as well.). From here, choose the Settings app.

Next, scroll down and choose the “Clock” option. Here, turn on the “Speak Time” feature.

Once this feature is activated, you can choose whether you want the Apple Watch to speak the time even when Silent mode is enabled. Tap the “Always Speak” option to enable this functionality.

And that’s it. Now, all you have to do is press and hold the watch face on your Apple Watch with two fingers.

Alternatively, you can also ask Siri to tell you the time. Just bring up your Apple Watch (or press and hold the Digital Crown) and say, “Hey Siri, what’s the time.”

Bored of the same old watch face on Apple Watch? Try customizing the look of the watch face!

