Privacy and security are big concerns when it comes to web browsers. Google has some built-in tools in Chrome that attempt to make browsing safer. “Enhanced Safe Browsing” is one such tool, and we’ll show you how to use it.

What Is Enhanced Safe Browsing?

“Safe Browsing” is a list of dangerous URLs that’s maintained by Google and used to protect users from malicious sites. “Enhanced Safe Browsing” builds upon this feature with some additional tools.

With Enhanced Safe Browsing enabled, Chrome shares even more browsing data with Google. This allows for threat assessments to be more accurate and proactive, though it does present a privacy concern in itself.

From Google’s description, Enhanced Safe Browsing enables the following:

It predicts and warns you about dangerous events before they happen.

It keeps you safe on Chrome and may be used to improve your security in other Google apps when you are signed in.

It improves security for you and everyone on the web.

It warns you if passwords are exposed in a data breach.

Turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing in Chrome

Enhanced Safe Browsing is available for Chrome on desktop and Android. It’s not available for iPhone and iPad. The process for enabling it is very similar on both platforms.

First, select the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner of the Google Chrome web browser and choose “Settings” from the menu.

Next, go to the “Privacy and Security” section of the Settings.

On the desktop, click “Security.” On Android, it’s called “Safe Browsing.”

Select the radio button to enable “Enhanced Protection.”

That’s it! You won’t notice anything different in your everyday browsing, but you’ll now have better protection. In the event that something is amiss, Google Chrome will give you a warning.