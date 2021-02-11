It’s been nearly 17 years since Friends ended, but Chandler, Joey, Ross, Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe will still be there for you. Here’s how you can stream every episode of iconic NBC sitcom Friends.

HBO Max

One of the major selling points for HBO Max ($14.99 per month) when it launched was that it would be the exclusive subscription streaming service home of Friends. The show was previously one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. So now, if you want unlimited access to every moment the gang spends hanging out in the surprisingly laid-back New York City coffee shop Central Perk, you need to be an HBO Max subscriber.

Amazon

You can cherish all of the ups and downs of the group’s romantic relationships (Ross and Rachel, Monica and Chandler, Joey and Rachel, etc.) with all 236 episodes of Friends available for digital purchase ($1.99+ per episode, $19.99 per season) from Amazon.

iTunes

Want to hear Joey say “How you doin’?!” dozens or perhaps hundreds of times? You can check out “The Best of Joey” and other themed collections of Friends episodes available for digital purchase ($14.99 per collection) at iTunes. Or you can purchase all ten seasons ($19.99 per season) for the full Friends experience.

Google Play

Marvel at the amazing comedic timing of Friends stars Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow with all ten seasons of the show. Plus, enjoy themed collections, available for digital purchase ($1.99+ per episode, $9.99 per collection, $19.99 per season, $99.99 for the full series) from Google Play.

Vudu

Enjoy the wide range of Friends‘ oddball supporting characters, from soft-spoken Central Perk barista Gunther to Chandler’s loudmouthed on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice, with the entire run of the show available for digital purchase ($1.99+ per episode, $19.99 per season) from Vudu.

Other Digital Services

Relive the emotional highs and lows of a decade of friendship, romance, comedy, and unrealistically roomy New York City apartments by purchasing Friends from FandangoNow ($1.99+ per episode, $13.99 per collection, $19.99 per season) or Microsoft ($1.99+ per episode, $9.99 per collection, $19.99 per season).