Sometimes Telegram can get a bit much. You can get bombarded with messages from a group or channel at just the wrong time. But there’s a way out of this. Here’s how to mute chats, groups, and channels in Telegram.

Mute Chats, Groups, and Channels in Telegram for Android

Telegram’s Android app has the same method for muting one-on-one chats, groups, and channels. You can mute notifications for one hour, eight hours, or two days, or you can disable notifications forever.

To get started, first, open the Telegram app on your Android smartphone and select the conversation you want to mute.

Now, tap the three-dot menu icon from the top-right corner.

Here, choose the “Mute Notifications” option.

From the message that pops up below, choose the time frame for muting notifications. If you want to mute the conversation forever, choose the “Disable” option.

The conversation will now be muted and you’ll see a Mute icon next to the conversation name.

To unmute notifications, go back to the conversation, tap the three-dot menu button, and choose the “Unmute Notifications” option.

Mute Chats, Groups, and Channels in Telegram on iPhone

The process of muting chats, groups, and channels is very similar in the Telegram app on iPhone. But the time duration for muting is different. Here, you can mute a conversation for one hour, one day, two days, or forever.

To get started, open the Telegram app on your iPhone and go to the conversation you want to mute.

Next, tap the contact or group’s name from the top of the conversation.

Here, choose the “Mute” option.

From the pop-up, choose the mute duration. If you want to mute this conversation indefinitely, choose the “Mute Forever” option.

The conversation will be muted, and you’ll see a little Mute icon next to the conversation name.

If you want to unmute a conversation, go back to the conversation, tap the contact or group’s name, and choose the “Unmute” option.

New to Telegram? Here’s how you can use the Secret Chat feature to send end-to-end encrypted chats.

