There are plenty of great messaging apps to choose from these days. Unfortunately, the quality of a chat app isn’t the most important thing. Even the best messaging app is pointless if your friends and family don’t use it.

Many of us are stuck with two options: You can concede and use whichever messaging app most of the people you know are using, or you can try to convert everyone to your favorite app. The latter isn’t easy, but we’ll try to give you some tips.

Ask Why They’re Using the Current App

First and foremost, you should find out what the people you want to convince like about their current messaging app of choice. After all, if your app can’t do the things they like to do, they’re probably not going to want to switch.

You’ll want to be able to explain how your app can do the same things their current app can do. Ideally, the app you’re promoting can do these things easier or better. It’s important to figure out what it is that keeps them on the current app so you can target that specifically.

For example, maybe they’re obsessed with the sticker packs. You can show them that your app has sticker packs, too, and you could even offer to make a sticker pack and share it with them.

Tell Them Why You Switched Apps

You can talk about features all day, but sharing personal experiences is even better. Put yourself in their shoes and explain why you decided to make the switch. This is especially effective if you used their current app in the past.

If the person can understand why you switched, it may help them to see a reason to make the switch themselves. The reasons why you switched come down to your personal experience. Some examples include privacy and security concerns and cross-platform support, or even something as simple as stickers and GIFs.

There must be some reason why you started to use the app that you use, so explain that. You’re basically switching the roles of the first tip.

Unleash Your Inner Shill

Here’s where you’re going to need to be a salesperson for your app. Show off what your app can do and explain how it’s better than their current app. Help them realize that their current app is limited and get them excited to switch.

“You like the stickers? Well, my app has even more stickers and anyone can make their own!” “It’s cool that your app can do phone calls. My app can do phone calls, and you can send audio messages, too.” “My app has a desktop program so you don’t have to pull out your phone when you’re using your computer.”

Essentially, you’re advertising for your app. A commercial is nothing more than a plea to get you to do something, and that’s what you’re trying to accomplish here.

Offer to Help Them Switch

This is a big one, especially if the person you’re trying to convince isn’t the most tech-savvy. They could be sticking with their current app simply because they’re familiar with it and don’t want to learn something new.

Sending someone a download link to an app isn’t super helpful. Offer to help them leave the old service and set up an account with the new app. Show them how their favorite features from the old app work in the new app. Help them add friends and family members and send their first messages.

If you can get them over the hurdle of learning a new app, there’s a good chance they’ll be more receptive to switching and sticking with it.

An Open Mind Is Key

Like we said in the beginning, the quality of your messaging app may not matter. These tips can be useful, but they won’t work if the person is using their app simply because that’s where most of their contacts are.

The most important thing in this quest is to find someone who has an open mind to switching. Maybe they don’t mind using multiple apps, or they’ve been unhappy with their current app for a while, or they just really like you.

If you ask what they like about their current messaging app and they list all the other people that use it, you’re probably not going to have much luck. The best feature in the world won’t be very convincing if they can’t use it with others.

It can be frustrating to feel like you’re forced to use messaging apps you don’t like just to message a few people. Hopefully, these tips can help you convince at least a couple of them to switch to new apps.