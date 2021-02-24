If you’d like to keep some of your favorite Safari bookmarks a quick tap away on your iPad, Safari lets you enable an on-screen Favorites bar. Once it’s enabled, you’ll find it under your address bar. Here’s how to turn the Favorites bar on (or off, if you want to hide it).

First, launch Settings. Locate the grey “gear” icon on your iPad and tap it.

In Settings, scroll through the list and tap “Safari.”

In Safari settings, find the “General” section. In that section, you’ll see a switch labeled “Show Favorites Bar.” Flip the switch beside it to turn it on.

(If it’s already enabled and you want to hide the Favorites bar, flip the switch “off.”)

After that, launch Safari. If you’ve enabled the Favorites bar, you’ll see it located just below the address bar at the top of the screen.

To use it, just tap any one of the names on your Favorites bar, and the website will load in the tab or window you’re currently using.

You can change which links appear in the Favorites bar by editing your bookmarks and rearranging your “Favorites” list. Whatever is at the top of that list will appear in the Favorites bar—depending on the space available and the length of the link names. Happy browsing!

