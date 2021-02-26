Apple iOS and iPadOS Safari Icon Hero

By default, Safari for iPad shows a toolbar full of browser tabs when you have more than one tab open at a time. If you’d rather simplify the look of your screen, there’s a way to hide your open tabs. Here’s how to hide the tab bar—or how to get it back.

First, open Settings on your iPad by tapping the grey “gear” icon.

Launch Settings App on an iPad

In Settings, scroll down through the sidebar and tap “Safari.”

In Settings on iPad, scroll down and tap "Safari."

In Safari settings, swipe upward until you locate the “Tabs” section. Tap the switch beside “Show Tab Bar” to turn it off.

If you previously turned off the tab bar and want it back, tap the “Show Tab Bar” switch instead to turn it back on here.

In Safari settings on iPad, switch "Show Tab Bar" to "Off."

After that, launch Safari. You’ll notice that the tab toolbar is now hidden. (Or, if you’ve re-enabled it, it will appear once again.)

With the tab bar disabled, you can easily switch between open tabs by tapping the “tabs” button (which looks like two overlapping squares) in the toolbar. It works just like it does on iPhone.

In Safari for iPad, you can switch between tabs by tapping the "Tabs" button.

If you change your mind and want to see the tab bar again, just revisit Settings > Safari and switch “Show Tab Bar” back on. Happy browsing!

