Microsoft Windows Your Phone Icon on a blue halftone background

The Your Phone feature in Windows 10 is a handy way to link your PC with your smartphone. Sometimes, Your Phone might keep popping up at startup when you don’t want it to. If so, there’s a way to disable the Your Phone popup.

First, open Task Manager. To do so, right-click your taskbar. In the menu that appears, select “Task Manager.”

Right-click on the taskbar and select "Task Manager."

In the Task Manager window, click “More details” if you start with a simple view, then click the “Startup” tab.

In "Task Manager," click the "Startup" tab.

In the “Startup” tab, locate “Your Phone” in the list and select it. Next, click the “Disable” button in the lower-right corner of the window.

In Task Manager, select "Your Phone," then click the "Disable" button.

After clicking disable, you’ll see “Disabled” in the “Status” column beside Your Phone in the Task manager Startup list. When you’re done, close Task Manager. From now on, Your Phone will no longer launch on Startup.

RELATED: Why Android Users Need Windows 10's "Your Phone" App

READ NEXT
Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is a Staff Writer for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.