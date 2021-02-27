Facebook and Instagram are more in sync than ever. One of the perks of this integration is that you can cross-share your Instagram stories and posts to Facebook to easily boost your content’s reach. Here’s how to do it.

For this to work, you’ll first need to link your Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Open the Instagram app on your Android smartphone or iPhone, then tap your profile picture in the bottom-right corner.

Select the three-line menu icon in the top-right corner of the tab to reveal a side menu and head into “Settings.”

At the bottom, tap the blue link for “Accounts Center.”

Visit the “Accounts and Profiles” section.

Here, tap “Add Accounts” and sign in to your Facebook profile.

Once you’ve authenticated yourself, the Instagram app will ask you whether you’d like to enable “connected experiences.”

This will let you cross-post content and access other Facebook functionalities, such as Messenger’s instant messaging features, via Instagram. When you do this, you also allow Facebook to club your data from both platforms to personalize ads and suggest new profiles to follow.

Tap the “Continue” button, then “Finish Setting Up” to proceed.

Go back to the “Accounts Center” and select “Your Story and Posts.”

Under the “Automatically Share” section, toggle on “Your Instagram Story” to cross-post each one of your future Instagram Stories to Facebook. The “Your Instagram Posts” option enables you to do the same for your grid posts.

Apart from a profile, you can even automatically forward your Instagram stories and posts to a Facebook page’s timeline from the “Share to” menu.

In addition to this, now you can also message a Facebook friend from Instagram and vice-versa. However, if you’d like to opt-out of this, you do have the option to block Facebook users from pinging you on Instagram.