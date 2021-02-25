Alt Text, or Alternative Text, is an important way to make the web more accessible to people with visual impairments. With Twitter, you can ensure that a wider audience can understand your tweets by adding alt-tags to your images when you upload them. Here’s how to do it.

How to Add Alt Text Using the Mobile Twitter App

If you’re running the Twitter app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device, adding alt text is easy. First, open the Twitter app on your device. Compose a new tweet and add an image to it. When you see the image preview, click the “+ALT” button in the lower-right corner of the image.

After that, Twitter will ask you if you want to add a description to your image. Click “Sure.”

Next, type in the description you’d like to add. Good alt text descriptions describe what is literally in the image so that people who might not be able to see the image can understand what people are saying about it and why it’s being shared. When you’re ready, tap “Done.”

Your alt text has been registered. Next, tap “Tweet” to tweet the image.

Your alt-text-enabled tweet has been shared with the world. Just repeat these steps every time you share an image, and you’ll be making the online world a more accessible place.

How to Add Alt Text Using the Desktop Twitter Site

Adding alternative text using the Twitter website is easy as well, but the procedure is slightly different than it is on mobile apps.

First, visit Twitter.com in your favorite browser. Next, begin composing a tweet as usual, then attach an image to your tweet as you usually would. Once you see the image preview, click “Add description,” which is located just below the thumbnail.

In the “Description” box that appears, type in a good description of the image you just added to the tweet. Good alt text usually includes a concise literal description of what is in the image. After that, click “Save” in the upper-right corner.

Your description has been saved, and you’ll see it just below the image thumbnail. When you’re ready, click “Tweet.”

Your masterpiece has now been shared with the world, and anyone reading Twitter with a screen reader will no doubt appreciate that you took the time to add a short description of your image. Have fun out there!

