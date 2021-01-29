Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers work best when they can provide personal information. However, you may not want everyone who enters your house to have access to your account. That’s where “Guest Mode” comes in. We’ll show you how it works.

What Is Google Assistant Guest Mode?

The idea behind “Guest Mode” is to turn your Nest Hub, Nest Mini, Google Home, or Google Assistant smart speaker into a public device. It turns off access to any personal results and doesn’t save queries to your account. It’s kind of like “Incognito Mode” in a web browser.

When you set up a device such as a Google Assistant smart speaker, you can enable “personal results.” This means that when you ask for certain things, the Assistant will gather information from your Google Calendar, shopping lists, Gmail, and other accounts associated with you.

The “Voice Match” feature is intended to prevent others from accessing these personal results, but it’s not perfect. The other issue is that any command given to the smart speaker that isn’t personal will still be recorded to your account. “Guest Mode” solves these problems.

How to Turn on Guest Mode

Guest Mode is only supported on Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and smart displays. It is not available on the Google Assistant found on Android phones, tablets, iPhones, or iPads.

To turn on Guest Mode, simply say “Hey Google, turn on guest mode.” You will hear a chime, and Guest Mode will start.

How to Turn off Guest Mode

As you may have guessed, turning off Guest Mode works in the same way.

Simply say “Hey Google, turn off guest mode.” You will hear a chime, and Guest Mode will end.

It should be noted that while Guest Mode is similar to “Incognito Mode” in a web browser, it’s not as robust. The speaker is still connected to your Google account and any other integrations you have set up. That includes music apps and smart home devices. Also, anyone can use the command to turn off Guest Mode.

Guest Mode is intended to be used when you have guests over at your house with you. It shouldn’t be used as a security feature when you’re away from home. With those limitations in mind, it’s still a pretty handy feature.