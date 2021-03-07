Microsoft Outlook logo

RSS feeds are great for getting alerted to new articles on your favorite sites. But your personal time shouldn’t be taken up with reading work articles. Split your professional and personal subscriptions by adding work feeds to Microsoft Outlook instead.

Managing feeds in Outlook is super easy, although it can only be done in the desktop Outlook client. If you only use the Outlook web app, there are plenty of other good feed readers, like Feedly or Inoreader, to choose from instead. Alternatively, you can subscribe to your feeds using Slack or Microsoft Teams.

RSS feeds in Microsoft Outlook are created in the “RSS Subscriptions” folder.

The "RSS Subscriptions" folder

Right-click the “RSS Subscription” folder and select “Add a New RSS Feed.”

The "Add a New RSS Feed" menu option.

In the “New RSS Feed” window that pops up, enter the feed address of the website or blog that you want to follow, then click “Add.”

The "New RSS Feed" window.

If you’re happy to stick with the default settings, select “Yes.”

The "Yes" button in the RSS confirmation window.

If you want to see or change the default settings, click “Advanced.”

The "Advanced" button in the RSS confirmation window.

This will open the “RSS Feed Options” panel. Change the “Feed Name” or the folder where the articles will be displayed, then click “OK.”

The "RSS Feed Options" window.

Now select “Yes” to proceed.

The "Yes" button in the RSS confirmation window.

A new folder for the feed will be created under the “RSS Subscriptions” folder, and Microsoft Outlook will pull back the latest feeds for you.

The new feed folder and the downloaded articles.

Deleting a subscription is as easy as right-clicking the feed folder and selecting “Delete Folder.”

The "Delete Folder" menu option.

You can apply categories to downloaded articles, but there are no bells and whistles like there are with specialized RSS feed readers. However, sometimes bells and whistles aren’t required. If you just want a quick and easy way to see your feeds, Microsoft Outlook might just be the right tool for the job.

