Telegram has a feature that will automatically delete your account if you haven’t logged in for six months. But curiously, there’s no option to delete your Telegram account from the app. For that, you’ll need to use Telegram’s website.

Before you start this process, you should know that there’s no turning back after you delete your Telegram account. When you delete your Telegram account, you lose all your chat messages, Secret Chats, groups, channels, media, and more. Before you begin this process, we suggest you save all your important media and messages.

Telegram sends a confirmation code to the Telegram app during the deletion process, so you’ll need the Telegram app installed on your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Once you have ensured that you’re signed in to your account, head over to Telegram’s Authorization website using the web browser of your choice. From here, you can delete or manage your account.

Here, enter your phone number (along with your country code) and click the “Next” button.

Telegram will now send a confirmation code to your Telegram app. Open the Telegram app on your iPhone or Android device and select the conversation from Telegram at the top.

In the message, you’ll see a confirmation code. Copy it.

Go back to the Telegram website. Here, enter the confirmation code and select the “Sign in” button.

You’ll now see account management tools. From here, click the “Delete Account” link.

The Telegram website will ask you whether you’re sure you want to delete your account. You can provide a reason for leaving if you want. Click the “Delete My Account” button to continue.

You will now see a pop-up message that asks for a final confirmation. Before pressing the delete button, you should know that if you delete your Telegram account, you won’t be able to sign up again using the same number for a couple of days. Click the “Yes, Delete My Account” button to confirm.

Your Telegram account will now be deleted, and your Telegram data won’t be accessible from the app.

Not sure whether you want to switch from Telegram to Signal? Read our Signal vs. Telegram guide to find out how these two apps differ when it comes to privacy and features.

