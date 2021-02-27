Google Maps Logo

Google Maps offers various recommendations for travelers, including important landmarks to nearby businesses. If you want to save your own recommendations to Google Maps to quickly find in the future, you can do so by adding private labels. Here’s how.

Add or Remove Private Labels on Mobile Devices

You can add private labels to locations in the Google Maps app on Android, iPhone, and iPad. The steps for doing this remain the same regardless of the device you use.

Adding a Private Label in Google Maps

To add a new private label, open the Google Maps app on your mobile device and search for the location you want to save using the search bar. Tap the result when it appears in the list.

Alternatively, press and hold on any location in the map view.

In the Google Maps mobile app, search for a location, then tap the result in the search results.

This will bring up an information carousel at the bottom. Tap the name of the location to view the full information panel.

After searching for a location in Google Maps, tap the location name in the information carousel at the bottom.

In the information panel, tap the “Label” option.

Tap "Label" in the Google Maps information carousel to add a private label.

If this isn’t visible, tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner, then select “Add Label” from the drop-down menu.

Alternatively, press the three-dots menu icon > Add Label to add a new private label.

In the “Add Label” menu, provide a label name in the “Enter A Label” box. You can also tap one of the auto-generated suggestions (such as “Home” or “Work”) from the “Suggestions” list provided.

To add it as a label, tap the “Add Label” option that appears beneath.

In the "Add Label" menu, type a label in the available box, then tap the "Add Label" option underneath.

Once it’s added, you’ll be able to search for the label specifically in Google Maps. The label will appear above place names in the map view and in the information panel.

An example of a private label in the Google Maps mobile app.

Editing or Removing a Private Label in Google Maps

To edit or remove a private label in Google Maps, search for the label using the search bar. Then, tap the location in the information carousel at the bottom.

Click the information carousel at the bottom of the Google Maps app after searching for a private label.

In the information panel for that location, tap the “Labeled” option. This will appear as “Labelled” in some locales.

Tap "Labeled" or "Labelled" (depending on your locale) in the Google Maps information menu to change or remove an existing private label.

From here, you can edit or remove your private label. To edit it, change the label text, then tap the “Update Label” option beneath.

To edit a Google Maps label, replace the label text, then tap the "Update Label" option.

To delete the label, tap the “Remove” option in the top-right corner.

To remove a private label in Google Maps, tap the "Remove" option in the top-right.

Once you remove a label, you’ll need to use the location name or address to search for it in the future.

Add, Edit, or Remove Private Labels on Windows or Mac

If you’re using Google Maps in your web browser on a Windows 10 PC or Mac, you can add private labels using the search tool. The labels you add are saved to your Google account and are only visible to yourself—they can’t be shared with others.

Adding a Private Label in Google Maps

To add a private label, open the Google Maps website in your web browser. Using the search bar, search for a location you want to add as a label.

This can be an address, postal code, town, or business location.

On the Google Maps website, use the search bar to search for a suitable location to add a private label.

Additional information about the location you’ve searched for will appear in the left-hand side panel. Scroll down and click the “Add A Label” option to add a private label to that location.

After searching for a location in Google Maps, scroll down the information panel on the left and press the "Add A Label" option.

In the “Add A Label” box, add a suitable label to the location. The label will become visible underneath—click this to save it.

Type a memorable label for the location in the "Add A Label" box, then press the label beneath it to confirm.

Once it’s saved, the label will appear in the location panel on the right, underneath the postal address. It will also appear next to the location pin in the map view.

An example of a private label on a location in Google Maps.

You can search for this label specifically, which allows you to find your favorite locations without searching for them by name or address.

Editing or Removing a Private Label in Google Maps

If you want to edit or remove a private label at any point, search for the location using the private label or by location name or address, then select the “Label” option in the information panel on the left.

In the “Edit Your Label” box, you can edit the label by changing the text, then selecting the new label that appears underneath.

To change a label, press the "Label" option in the location information panel on the left. In the "Edit Your Label" box, make a change to the text, then click the label preview underneath to save it.

If you want to delete the label, select “Remove” to remove it completely.

To remove a private label, press "Label" in the information panel on the left, then press "Remove" in the "Edit Your Label" box.

RELATED: How to See a List of Restaurants You've Visited in Google Maps

READ NEXT
Ben Stockton Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton is a freelance tech writer from the United Kingdom. In a past life, he was a UK college lecturer, training teens and adults. Since leaving the classroom, he's been a tech writer, writing how-to articles and tutorials for MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Cloudwards.net. He has a degree in History and a postgraduate qualification in Computing.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.