Comedic movies can be goofy, clever, tragic, depressing, or uplifting. If you’re looking for something to watch, Prime Video has a little bit of all of that. Here are the ten best comedy movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Big Sick

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon turn their real-life trauma into a sweet and funny romantic comedy with The Big Sick. Kumail falls for Emily (Zoe Kazan), and then must deal with her family as well as his own career and commitment issues when she is suddenly struck with a mysterious illness.

Election

Alexander Payne’s delightfully cynical comedy Election stars Reese Witherspoon as ruthless, ambitious high school student Tracy Flick. Flick’s run for class president draws the animosity of her civics teacher (Matthew Broderick). The rivalry between the perky student and the embittered teacher is caustic and clever, with an affable football player (Chris Klein) caught in the middle.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Stoner comedy Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle launched a weird and hilarious trilogy with its story of two best friends (played by John Cho and Kal Penn) who get high and go on a quest for burgers. It’s a simple premise that allows for plenty of comedic exploration, including encounters with a nasty truck driver, an escaped cheetah, and the surprisingly obnoxious Neil Patrick Harris (playing himself).

Heathers

The 1980s were a golden age for teen comedies. Heathers is the black sheep of that age, a dark comedy starring Winona Ryder as a miserable popular girl and Christian Slater as the outcast bad boy who romances her and then uses her to take revenge on their vapid classmates. It’s full of hilariously mean-spirited one-liners, offering a bracing take on the inanity of teenage life.

His Girl Friday

Possibly the definitive screwball comedy of the 1940s screwball-comedy heyday, His Girl Friday is a dizzyingly paced romantic comedy with whip-smart banter between former spouses (and current co-workers) played by Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell. Grant’s newspaper editor and Russell’s star reporter are constantly at odds over their relationship and the story they’re covering, and those sparks eventually turn to a rekindled romance.

Intolerable Cruelty

One of the broadest comedies ever created by brothers Joel and Ethan Coen, Intolerable Cruelty doesn’t get the same respect as the Coens’ masterpieces. It’s a zippy, quick-witted rom-com about a ruthless divorce attorney (George Clooney) who meets his match in a gold-digging woman (Catherine Zeta-Jones) trying to bilk her latest husband.

Love & Friendship

Writer-director Whit Stillman adapts Jane Austen’s early, lesser-known novel Lady Susan as Love & Friendship, a tart comedy about social climbing and romantic scheming. Kate Beckinsale gives one of her best performances as the conniving Lady Susan, who is always quick to deliver a withering putdown, and the tone is sharper and more cutting than a typical Austen adaptation.

A Simple Favor

Director Paul Feig is known for louder, raunchier comedies like Bridesmaids and The Heat, but with A Simple Favor, he goes in a slyer, subtler direction. A twisty mystery that’s also a deadpan parody of twisty mysteries, A Simple Favor stars Anna Kendrick as a chipper single mom who becomes just a little too obsessed with her stylish (and possibly dangerous) new friend (Blake Lively).

Wayne’s World 2

Okay, it’s not as good as the first movie, but Wayne’s World 2 is still a lot of fun, and it’s one of the best Saturday Night Live-based movies. Goofy metalheads and public-access TV stars Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey) attempt to put on a huge music festival while Wayne worries about losing his singer girlfriend Cassandra (Tia Carrere) to her slick new music producer (Christopher Walken).

Young Adult

Charlize Theron stars as a self-destructive novelist determined to break up the happy marriage of her high school boyfriend in Young Adult. This comedy is a bitterly funny look at regret and selfishness from the Juno team of writer Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman. Cody and Reitman pull no punches in their portrayal of entitled narcissism, and the movie is all the more incisive for its brutal honesty.