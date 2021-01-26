Google Chrome logo

Google develops the Chrome browser, but you don’t have to use Google’s search engine with it. You can choose from any number of search engines and make them the default. We’ll show you how to do it.

Chrome, on all platforms, including Windows 10, Mac, Linux, Android, iPhone, and iPad, has the ability to change the default search engine. This determines which search engine is used when you type in the address box.

Desktop or Laptop Computer

First, open the Google Chrome web browser on your Windows PC, Mac, or Linux computer. Click the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner of the window.

click the menu icon

Select “Settings” from the context menu.

select settings

Scroll down to the “Search Engine” section and click the arrow to open the drop-down menu.

drop down arrow

Choose one of the search engines from the list.

choose a search engine

From this same area, you can edit the search engines by clicking “Manage Search Engines.”

manage search engines

Click the three-dot icon to “Make Default,” “Edit,” or remove a search engine from the list.

edit the search engines

Select the “Add” button to enter a search engine not found on the list.

click the Add button

Android Smartphone or Tablet

Open the Google Chrome app on your Android device, then tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

tap the menu icon

Select “Settings” from the menu.

select settings

Tap “Search Engine.”

tap search engine

Choose one of the search engines from the list.

choose a search engine

Unfortunately, the mobile version of Google Chrome doesn’t allow you to add your own search engine. You have to choose from the list provided.

iPhone and iPad

Open Google Chrome on your iPhone or iPad, then tap the three-dot menu icon in the bottom-right corner.

tap the menu icon

Select “Settings” from the menu.

select settings

Tap the “Search Engine” option.

tap search engine

Choose one of the search engines from the list.

choose a search engine

As with Google Chrome on Android, you can’t add a search engine that isn’t already listed.

That’s all you have to do. Now, when you type in the address bar, Chrome will do a search with your preferred search engine.

