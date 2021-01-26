Google develops the Chrome browser, but you don’t have to use Google’s search engine with it. You can choose from any number of search engines and make them the default. We’ll show you how to do it.

Chrome, on all platforms, including Windows 10, Mac, Linux, Android, iPhone, and iPad, has the ability to change the default search engine. This determines which search engine is used when you type in the address box.

Desktop or Laptop Computer

First, open the Google Chrome web browser on your Windows PC, Mac, or Linux computer. Click the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner of the window.

Select “Settings” from the context menu.

Scroll down to the “Search Engine” section and click the arrow to open the drop-down menu.

Choose one of the search engines from the list.

From this same area, you can edit the search engines by clicking “Manage Search Engines.”

Click the three-dot icon to “Make Default,” “Edit,” or remove a search engine from the list.

Select the “Add” button to enter a search engine not found on the list.

Android Smartphone or Tablet

Open the Google Chrome app on your Android device, then tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

Select “Settings” from the menu.

Tap “Search Engine.”

Choose one of the search engines from the list.

Unfortunately, the mobile version of Google Chrome doesn’t allow you to add your own search engine. You have to choose from the list provided.

iPhone and iPad

Open Google Chrome on your iPhone or iPad, then tap the three-dot menu icon in the bottom-right corner.

Select “Settings” from the menu.

Tap the “Search Engine” option.

Choose one of the search engines from the list.

As with Google Chrome on Android, you can’t add a search engine that isn’t already listed.

That’s all you have to do. Now, when you type in the address bar, Chrome will do a search with your preferred search engine.