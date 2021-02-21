Tired of low-quality cell phone calls? Thanks to FaceTime, you can make audio-only calls with crystal-clear high-resolution sound using an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, or Mac. Here’s how to do it.

Why FaceTime Audio?

Most people think of FaceTime as a video chat service, but it also supports audio calls that operate like regular telephone calls. Your device’s video camera is not used, and it stays off during the call.

FaceTime Audio is a great alternative to regular telephone calls because it uses the internet to place free calls with crystal-clear high-definition audio compared to a regular telephone call. Since it’s an internet call, your Apple device can take advantage of the extra bandwidth to make the call sound much better. The only requirement is that both ends of the call own Apple devices that support FaceTime, which includes iPhones, iPads, iPod Touches, and Macs.

How to Make a FaceTime Audio Call on iPhone and iPad

To make a FaceTime Audio call on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, first, make sure that FaceTime is enabled on your device. To do so, launch Settings, then tap “FaceTime.” In FaceTime settings, tap the switch beside the “FaceTime” option to turn it on.

Next, launch the FaceTime app. On the main FaceTime screen, tap the plus button (“+”).

In the “To:” field, enter the name or number of the person you’re trying to call. Then tap “Audio.”

The call will be placed. During the call, you can switch to a video FaceTime call using the “FaceTime” button, or you can disconnect by tapping the red telephone receiver icon.

You can also place a FaceTime Audio call by visiting your Contacts app (or the “Contacts” section of the “Phone” app on iPhone). Tap the person’s name in your Contacts list.

If the contact supports FaceTime calls, you’ll see a “FaceTime” entry below their phone number. Tap the blue telephone icon in the “FaceTime” section to make a FaceTime Audio call.

Note that if the other person does not have a registered FaceTime account through their phone number or email address, this option will not show up in their Contact sheet.

How to Make a FaceTime Audio Call on a Mac

Making a FaceTime Audio call on a Mac is easy. First, launch the FaceTime app. In the text box labeled “Enter a name, email, or number,” type in the name or number of the person you’d like to call. If they’re recognized as a FaceTime-capable contact, the buttons below will turn green. Tap the “Audio” button.

While the call is in progress, you’ll see a small pop-up display in the corner of your screen. Tap the “Video” button if you’d like to switch to a video FaceTime call. To end the call, tap the “End” button.

One of the coolest things about FaceTime is that it works between all major Apple devices, so you can use your Mac to call iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches. With a clever trick, you can even call an Apple TV. Have fun!

RELATED: How to FaceTime on Your Apple TV